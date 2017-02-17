WWE wrestler George 'The Animal' Steele dead at 79

Will TSoul make the finals on The Voice?

Hall of Fame WWE wrestler George "The Animal" Steele died Thursday of kidney failure at the age of 79, according to NBC News. (Source: Twitter/WWE)

His agent posted "RIP George Steele" on Friday morning and fans shared their remembrances of the superstar who broke into wrestling in Pittsburgh in the 1960s and made his last appearance on WWE Raw in 2010.

His signature move included ripping the turnbuckle apart with his teeth and then sticking out his green tongue.

Steele was a Detroit native who attended Michigan State and played for the university's football team, according to NBC News.

Steele first entered the ring under the pseudonym "The Student." But when he was scouted and began appearing on television, he changed his name to George Steele.

He was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2005.