Community rallies to console family of East End double murder-suicide

The healing process will be an incredible battle for the family and children impacted by Thursday’s double murder-suicide, in Richmond’s East End. Shaquenda Walker, 24, and her mother Deborah Walker, 55, were shot and killed by Shaquenda's estranged boyfriend, Walter Gaines. Gaines then turned the gun on himself. The horror unfolded in front of Shaquenda's two young children.

The two-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister are staying with family members, while relatives are now planning a double funeral for Shaquenda and Deborah.

The community is reaching out to help console the family. NBC12 viewer Thelma Kemp is crocheting healing blankets for the little boy and girl. She

hopes her small gesture will help ease their grief.

"Maybe when they feel that they want their mama's arms around them and they know they're not going to have it, they can wrap up in the blanket, and feel close," said Kemp.

"The family is in mourning. We're going to do whatever we can to help the family... bring food every day," said community activist JJ Minor.

Minor and other community groups are planning a town hall meeting called “Now What,” at the Mt. Olivet Church at 1223 North 25th Street, Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:15 p.m. The meeting will address national and local issues, specifically how to quell the violence Richmond has faced, since last year. Minor says peace must come from efforts other than police.

"I'm going to call on the churches to assist with the efforts to put some programs over here to help our children, to help adults," continued Minor.

Minor says communities riddled with violence need resources, restructuring and a belief that they can do better.

"You've got to work with them, and put some things in place so they can better themselves and be better citizens," he said.

A vigil is also being planned for Shaquenda and Deborah Walker at 5 p.m. this Monday, outside their apartment on the 1300 block of Coalter Street

in Richmond.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12