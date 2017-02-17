UberEats food delivery service coming to Richmond

Want food from your favorite local restaurant but wished they had delivery? Uber is bringing a service to Richmond that may solve your problem.

It's called UberEats, and it's currently running in several other cities, including Washington D.C.

"We're working with over a hundred of the best spots in Washington D.C. to put the best local food all in one place," says the UberEats website.

Uber wants to bring the service to Richmond in a few weeks.

