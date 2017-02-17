Adoption day for dog abandoned in dumpster and her seven puppies

A Christmas miracle is now getting a happy ending. Friday was adoption day for a pit bull who'd been discarded like trash in a Richmond city dumpster and later gave birth to seven healthy puppies.

Married couple Jan and Eddie drove all the way from Ohio to adopt one of Momma Mary’s puppies.

"I was on Facebook or the internet one day, and I read the dog was found in a dumpster," said Ed.

Richmond Animal Care and Control director Christie Chipps Peters says back in December, Richmond Police got a call for a dog in a dumpster by the Afton Apartments.

Peters says all of the dumpster's doors were shut, and officers had to climb in and rescue the pit bull. That's when they realized the dog was very pregnant, and a day later Momma Mary gave birth to seven puppies.

The story was shared more than 5,000 times on Facebook, so Jan and Ed thought the odds were against them. They filled out an application anyway.

"I thought heck, I'll try," said Jan. "We really appreciate the Richmond Animal Control for taking charge and saving these dogs, and I really feel bad for the poor mamma."

Since December, the sweet, doting momma and her babies - named after the Jackson family - have been staying in a foster home.

Now that the puppies are eight weeks old, they're ready to go to their new homes. All the puppies are spoken for, but their six-year-old mom still needs a loving home.

If you're interested, call Richmond Animal Care and Control at (804) 646-5573.

