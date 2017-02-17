Airport agents seize horse genitals hidden in juice boxes

Will TSoul make the finals on The Voice?

Will TSoul make the finals on The Voice?

Customs and Border Patrol agents seized 43 pounds of horsemeat, including 13 pounds of horse genitals "for medicinal purposes" at Washington Dulles International Airport in January. (Source: Customs and Border Patrol)

CHANTILLY, VA (WWBT/AP) - Customs and Border Protection agents have seized 42 pounds of horse meat, including 13 pounds of horse genitals, from two women arriving from Mongolia at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

The horse meat was hidden in juice boxes. One of the women said the horse genitals were for medicinal purposes.

CBP announced the seizures Thursday; the meat was seized on Jan. 29.

Neither woman was criminally charged.

Three liters of yak milk was also seized and incinerated, along with the horse meat.

CBP says horse meat is prohibited from entering the U.S. without an official certification due to fears of foot-and-mouth disease. Mongolian horse meat is always prohibited because of concerns about diseases.

Other items inspectors have confiscated at Dulles International Airport include “charred full monkeys, to voodoo ceremony tools, to cocaine concealed inside the cavity of fully cooked chickens, to live sea horses and giant African land snails.”

More than 1 million people, air and sea cargo are inspected by CBP agriculture specialists nationally every day.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12./The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.