Midlothian woman who sang with Garth Brooks says cancer has returned

The Midlothian woman who sang on stage with Garth Brooks in Richmond last year says her cancer has returned.

Danielle El-Jor, who is also a student at Longwood University, posted to Facebook on Thursday night that her lymphoma is in stage 3 and that her treatments will begin in March after she performs at the Southern Women's Show.

"Here's to another journey, another short hair cut, and of course, another chance to kick some butt!" she wrote.

El-Jor performed "I Told You So" last fall when Brooks' world tour made a stop in Richmond. A YouTube video now has nearly a half million views:

