Neighbors: Gunman killed Henrico grandfather in own home

Henrico investigators were on the scene of a suspicious death throughout the night. (Source: NBC12)

Neighbors say a Henrico grandfather was gunned down in his own home by intruders.

Police have not yet said how Kenneth Charles Bage died, other than to say the Thursday night killing is being investigated as a homicide and that there were obvious signs of trauma to his body.

Police say they initially responded to a house in the 3000 block of Briar Lane for a "suspicious death" around 11 p.m. and found the 54-year-old dead.

"They've lived here for 20 years at least," says a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "I'm just shaky when I found out what happened. I heard voices over there several voices then I heard a gunshot."

Investigators are now calling it a homicide.

"They broke in the back door apparently, and he was sitting in his rocking chair and she was in the bedroom, and she said that they spared her but shot him," says June Banes, a neighbor who lives down the street.

Banes says Bage is a grandfather whose grandchildren were always at the house. He loved working on motorcycles and was always there to help.

"He was a good man," she said. "He came down here one day with him and helped me out of the ditch because I got stuck in the snow."

Now neighbors want to let the family know they are there for them.

"If they need me, just please holler out and let me know and I'll do anything I possibly can," says Banes.

Police have not yet said if there are any suspects.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

