Neighbors: Gunman killed Henrico grandfather in own home

Henrico Police tell us a woman has been arrested after a suspicious device was found in a car at the Whole Foods Market in Short Pump.More >>
In Henrico, a Richmond man is facing several felonies after he’s accused of stealing from a home and business in the eastern part of the county.More >>
It's a painstaking process - picking Lego pieces, one at a time, to put in the perfect place to create giant portraits - and it takes a whole lot of patience.More >>
A serious crash shut down a busy intersection in Henrico for hours overnight.More >>
Two struggling Henrico shopping centers are seeing major changes as businesses are starting to move in.More >>
