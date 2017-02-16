Woman now charged with murder in 2016 Petersburg crash

A woman charged in a deadly Petersburg crash, is now charged with murder.

According to court records, Chiquita Pettaway now faces upgraded murder charges and is due back in court on June 28.

Police say 34-year-old Pettaway flipped her SUV last June, then lied about having a passenger with her.

Investigators say the passenger was Michael Jones, whose body was not found until a day-and-a-half later.

