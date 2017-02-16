Crews make progress on repairing Parker home

Progress is being made at the home of a Petersburg woman, who went weeks without water.

Berline Parker reached out to 12 On Your Side for help. She had been relying on neighbors to provide her with clean water.

After our story aired, we were contacted by Stemmle Plumbing, who restored water to her sink and toilet; however, when they got to her home, they realized they couldn't just repair her pipes - they needed help fixing the foundation at Parker's home. That's when E B Washington Masonry stepped in.

"I had a mother that was older and she needed help, and she was on a fixed income... you know, just to give something back to the people in the neighborhood I come from," said Ernest Bryant Washington Jr.

"We're doing the electrical, we're doing the HVAC we're doing the plumbing," said Bill Schooley with Stemmle Plumbing. "Got a counter guy, got a foundation guy. It would be nice to maybe have a carpenter donate a little bit of his time."

There is some dry rot around the home, so more work is needed. When all the work is done, crews estimate there will be about $25,000 worth of upgrades to Mrs. Parker's home.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12