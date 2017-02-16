Guard charged with murder after shooting man playing Pokemon Go in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Officials say a security guard is has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man whose family says was playing Pokemon Go at the time.

Chesapeake Commonwealth's Attorney Nancy Parr said Thursday that Johnathan Cromwell has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the January killing of Jiansheng Chen.

Police say Chen was sitting in his minivan in a parking lot when he was fatally shot by the security guard after an altercation. An attorney for Chen's family has said the man was playing Pokemon Go.

Andrew Sacks, an attorney for the security company, said it believes the man acted justifiability in self-defense. Sacks said Thursday that the company continues to stand behind Cromwell.

An attorney for Cromwell declined to immediately comment.

