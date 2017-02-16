Fraud case moves forward against convicted Richmond slumlord

A Petersburg grand jury determined on Thursday that there is enough evidence for the fraud case against an already convicted slumlord to move forward.

Late last year, Parrish Mason called NBC12 claiming she had been defrauded out of $1,700 in an attempt to buy a new home. Mason says after she handed over the money, Oliver Lawrence promised to make repairs to the home he was selling and then hand over the keys.

She claims he never held his end of the bargain and kept her money.

The same man was previously convicted of being a slumlord in Richmond. He is also the center of a bankruptcy filing for Chamberlayne Auto Sales and Repair, Inc. - no assets, no cash and $559,000 in debt.

A grand jury reviewed the case and certified it to Circuit Court. Lawrence's trial is set for April.

