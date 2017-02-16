3 arrested after pursuit on Chippenham and into Richmond

Chesterfield Police say they have three people in custody after a pursuit on Thursday.

Police say an officer spotted a stolen vehicle around 10:45 a.m. near the Meadowdale Shopping Center. When the officer started to follow the vehicle, it took off.

The pursuit continued onto Chippenham Parkway, then Hull Street Road east into Richmond. Police say the vehicle eventually stopped in a cul-de-sac. Four men got out and took off running.

Police say one of the men threw a gun, but police were able to recover it. They also caught three of the four who ran off.

Investigators say the vehicle was stolen sometime overnight on Feb. 11-12 from the 12200 block of Swift Crossing Drive.

Police have not released the names of the men they have in custody. Charges are pending against the suspects.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12