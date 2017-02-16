Missing Hanover teen found safe in Richmond

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says a teen who was missing for over four days was found safe in Richmond.

Twanshae Yahnel Wilkerson left her home on Feb. 12 around 4 p.m. On Friday, investigators say the 16-year-old girl was found safe and thanked people for sharing the information on social media.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12