Owens and Minor brings 300 new jobs to downtown Richmond

Owens & Minor will create a new Client Engagement Center in downtown Richmond adding 300 new jobs, Governor Terry McAuliffe and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced on Thursday.

The Mechanicsville-based healthcare services company will occupy 90,000 square feet at Riverfront Plaza housing 500 employees, including the 300 new positions.

“This announcement is an outstanding example of our continuing work building a new Virginia economy,” said Governor McAuliffe, speaking at the event. “Stimulating growth in economic sectors that are not as reliant on federal spending helps diversify our economy and offset the impacts of defense cuts and sequestration. I thank Owens & Minor for its continued presence in Hanover County and the Williamsburg area, and congratulate the company on its decision to grow here in Richmond.”

Sixty other cities vied to be home to the new center, but Richmond won the project. Governor McAuliffe approved a $1.5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City with the project. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program.

“Virginia has been the home of Owens & Minor for 135 years, and we are very pleased to expand our presence in Richmond with this new initiative. This project will support our plan to build the most efficient and intelligent route to market for healthcare products and supplies,” said Cody Phipps, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor. “The downtown Client Engagement Center will support standardization and enhanced service to our nationwide customers, who are asking for our assistance in adapting to a changing healthcare market. The CEC will provide a scalable platform for future growth, as well as higher levels of service to our customers. We thank the City of Richmond and the Commonwealth for their help in bringing this initiative to life.”

The CEC, designed to be an innovative place to work, will enable Owens & Minor to enhance and standardize the customer experience.

“I am so pleased that Owens & Minor has chosen the City of Richmond as the location for its Client Engagement Center,” said Mayor Levar M. Stoney. “Their decision is a testimony to their confidence in the quality of our local workforce and commitment to the region. We welcome this industry leader to the city with open arms and look forward to the vitality they will bring to the downtown community. The City’s Office of Community Wealth Building and Workforce Development will be working closely with Owens & Minor to develop training programs for the new jobs created by the company.”

