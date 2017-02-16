Majority of Virginians remain undecided in gubernatorial race

A poll released Thursday shows that the majority of Virginians are undecided in who they'll support in this year's gubernatorial race.

Sixty-one percent of Democratic voters and 59 percent of Republicans are undecided with just a few months ago until primaries.

In the GOP race, the Quinnipiac University poll shows that former Republican National Committee Chair Ed Gillespie leads the pack with 24 percent, followed by Prince William County Supervisors Chair Corey Stewart with 7 percent, State Sen. Frank Wagner at 5 percent, and businessman Denver Riggelman with 2 percent.

On the Democratic side, former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam are tied at 19 percent.

The poll shows that most voters don't know enough about the candidates to form an opinion of them yet.

Thursday's poll also shows the 51 percent of Virginians approve of Gov. Terry McAuliffe's job performance.

The poll also shows that a total of 67 percent of Virginia voters are "very satisfied" or "somewhat satisfied" with the way things are going in the state.

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted Feb. 10-15 and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.1 percentage points.

