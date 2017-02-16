Mentioned on air: February 13 - February 19 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mentioned on air: February 13 - February 19

MAP: Gas pump inspections in Central VA

Virginians remain undecided in gubernatorial race

Britax recalls 676,000 strollers for fall hazard

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case, could go to prison

    Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case, could go to prison

    Saturday, May 20 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-05-20 18:44:56 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-05-20 18:44:56 GMT

    Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.

    More >>

    Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.

    More >>

  • Woman arrested after a suspicious package is found in Short Pump parking lot

    Woman arrested after a suspicious package is found in Short Pump parking lot

    Saturday, May 20 2017 10:19 AM EDT2017-05-20 14:19:54 GMT

    Henrico Police tell us a woman has been arrested after a suspicious device was found in a car at the Whole Foods Market in Short Pump.

    More >>

    Henrico Police tell us a woman has been arrested after a suspicious device was found in a car at the Whole Foods Market in Short Pump.

    More >>

  • Police: Woman shot in Mosby Court in Richmond

    Police: Woman shot in Mosby Court in Richmond

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:38 AM EDT2017-05-20 13:38:36 GMT

    Richmond Police are trying to figure out what lead to shooting in Mosby Court. 

    More >>

    Richmond Police are trying to figure out what lead to shooting in Mosby Court. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly