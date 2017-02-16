Sen. Warner: Why was Flynn 'buddy-buddy' with Putin?

Following the resignation of President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, one Virginia senator is demanding for more answers.

"What we want to know is what kind of contacts Flynn had with the Russian ambassador," Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat, said on CNN. "We want to see the transcript."

Earlier this week, the Trump administration said Flynn said that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with the Russian ambassador last year.

The Associated Press reports that under the Obama administration, U.S. intelligence agencies said Russia interfered in the election with the goal of electing Trump. Trump has acknowledged that Russia hacked Democratic emails, but denies it was to help him win.

Democrats say one of the key issues is whether Flynn broke diplomatic protocol and potentially the law by discussing U.S. sanctions with Russia before last month's inauguration.

"Why was Flynn buddy-buddy with Vladimir Putin during this meeting in Moscow," Warner asked.

On Thursday morning, Trump posted to Twitter that "the Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story - RUSSIA. Fake news!"

Trump also said that leaks coming out of Washington regarding Russia "has been a big problem for years."

Warner said the presidents remarks about the leaks "is so far off the mark that I frankly don't even think it's credible, some of these comments."

