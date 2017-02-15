Petersburg votes to close Peabody MS - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Petersburg votes to close Peabody MS

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

The Petersburg School Board voted to permanently close Peabody Middle School.

All students and staff will be relocated to Vernon Johns Junior High for the 2017-2018 school year.

The change takes effect July 1, with Peabody Middle closing June 30.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly