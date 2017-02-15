Community supports family of Richmond's 9th homicide of 2017

After a mother lost her son to gun violence, a community is coming together to support her family.

Elka Johnson's son was shot and killed in South Richmond earlier this month. She's involved in motorcycle organization that has planned a night of remembrance.

The goal of the event is to celebrate Jakeem Johnson's life, help his family get closure and healing and simply come together during a tragic time.

"How would you feel if a member of your family was taken from you?" said Elka Johnson.

Less than two weeks have gone by since Elka Johnson lost her son Jakeem - Richmond's ninth homicide of 2017.

"I'm sitting here now, I'm waiting for the phone call that says we have a suspect, we can make an arrest," said Elka Johnson.

The father of four was shot and killed off Lynhaven Avenue back on Feb. 7.

"My son wont see his kids, they wont see him, that smile that my son had, ain't nobody gonna see that smile."

The days that have followed, have been far from easy. Johnson calls the violence senseless, but even through her grief, "all I can do is forgive this person, because I cannot give them the justification to suck the rest of the life out of me," said Elka Johnson.

Erica Williams, president of the Lady Unity Ridaz, is asking the community to join them at a special bike night. The bike will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday at KEKE's place on Williamsburg Road.

