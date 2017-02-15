Missing 72-year-old man in VA found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing 72-year-old man in VA found safe

Melvin Hardy Wylie (Source: Virginia State Police) Melvin Hardy Wylie (Source: Virginia State Police)
SPRINGFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A missing man in Northern Virginia was found safe late Thursday morning.  

Virginia State Police canceled the Senior Alert for 72-year-old Melvin Hardy Wylie, who had been reported missing Wednesday night. 

Police had said Wylie had a "cognitive impairment" and went missing in Springfield. 

