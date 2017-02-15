Mother says power of prayer saved her baby - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mother says power of prayer saved her baby

(Source: Julia Courville) (Source: Julia Courville)
(WWBT) -

Do you believe in miracles?  A young mother certainly does, after she says her faith helped her through a difficult pregnancy.

She's sharing how her little boy brought her closer to God.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly