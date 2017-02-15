Man shot in stomach after argument in South Richmond

One man is in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. in the 1400 block Clarkson Court. Police say a man was shot in the stomach following an argument.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is still on scene and investigators are not currently looking for anyone else.

