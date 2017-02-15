HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Heart failure and how to prevent or manage it

Heart failure is the topic today in Neighborhood Health Watch. It's one of the most common reasons people over age 65 end up in the hospital.

If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with heart failure, you're not alone. Roughly, six million Americans have it.

It's called congestive heart failure when fluid builds up in various parts of the body. Dr. Mitesh Amin with Chippenham Hospitals' Levinson Heart Institute says, while rare, heart failure can occur as early as 50 and younger.

"Unfortunately, we're seeing heart attacks as well as uncontrolled hypertension at younger ages, and heart failure is caused by both of those conditions," said Dr. Amin. "If untreated, they can get a weaker heart, and that can lead to progression of the heart failure. The heart’s job is to pump oxygen and blood throughout the body, and when the heart fails to do its job, certain things happen to a person’s body. The fluid backs up and the vital organs aren't able to get the blood flow that they need. That also causes a number of symptoms. They can get shortness of breath. They can get fluid buildup in their legs, they'll feel fatigued and tired often times. It can also lead to more serious consequences where they can have life-threatening rhythm issues that can develop with their heart muscles."

Dr. Amin says controlling the risk factors like hypertension, diabetes, and living healthy are key to preventing heart failure.

