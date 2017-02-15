Chesterfield residents seek sidewalk petition after student hit walking to school

A Chesterfield resident is hoping a petition could help make a part of the county safer for pedestrians, according to a post on nextdoor.com.

The post was published on Wednesday, a day after a student was injured walking to Clover Hill High School along Old Hundred Road.

The student was not badly injured and the driver wasn’t charged, however, the post on Nextdoor says the issue extends to others, including students and nearby Swift Creek Middle School and those using the Brandermill trails. Parents are now pushing to get a sidewalk near the school.

"I don’t think they need to be put at risk when there’s an area, a clear area where a sidewalk can go," expressed Beck Baucom, who lives in the area and is creating the petition.

She often sees students and neighbors walking, running, and biking on Old Hundred Road. She feels like she’s risking her own life while running on the road where there is barely a shoulder to stand on.

"I run as far over as I can, and I’m still really close to cars. I can easily see how that person was clipped by a mirror," said Baucom.

She plans on putting together a petition and has created an online survey through the NextDoor App, where she encourages neighbors to cast their vote.

She then plans to canvass neighborhoods to get signatures for the petition and bring in to the county.

When NBC12 contacted the county about pedestrian safety, the County Transportation Director, Jesse Smith, said:

We always take pedestrian safety seriously and will review the corridor to see what improvements can be made, both in the short and long term. We have completed several pedestrian improvement projects in the area recently, including sidewalks along Kelly Green Drive and Genito Road.

Concerns about the road network can be sent to transportation@chesterfield.gov.

