Murder suspect faces charges after shooting at State Police

A murder suspect who was shot Sunday after firing at police officers faces five counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer.

Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 33, is one of two suspects in a Feb. 4 murder in Charles County, Maryland, NBC Washington reports.

Wilkins is at VCU Medical Center being treated for his injuries in Sunday's incident.

Emporia police were called to the 100 block of Carol Street for a shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday. Their investigation led them to the 200 block of Crescent Road in Greensville County where they were looking for the Carol Street shooting suspect.

While the authorities were waiting on a search warrant, three people came out of the home around 9:30 p.m. One man was taken into custody in connection with the Carol Street incident, according to State Police.

A few minutes later, police say Wilkins charged out the front door with a firearm in each hand and began shooting at the Greensville County Sheriff’s Deputies and State Police troopers, who took cover and returned fire.

In addition to the attempted capital murder charges, Wilkins faces five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of possession of a firearm of a convicted felon.

Two Virginia State Police troopers and a special agent involved in the shooting are now on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

