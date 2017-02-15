Richmond crews ready for 'Bulk & Brush Blitz'

Tired of walking by that same old mattress or broken T.V. left by the curb? Richmond Public Works crews will be in overdrive this weekend, clearing all those discarded eyesores.

The city’s Department of Public Works is working to take care of a backlog of 1,500 bulk pick-up requests. Ten additional crews will be staffed to haul off branches, lawn debris, and furniture that have seen much better days.

"On occasion, you might see a mattress or things that people have thrown away that haven't quite been picked up yet," said longtime Barton Heights neighbor Valorie Watkins.

Watkins says the "Bulk and Brush Blitz," as city officials have named it, will help revitalize her area.

"Whenever I see something positive like trash pickup and renewal… it makes me very happy because I like to see the neighborhood come back."

Richmond has battled to keep up with maintenance issues amid funding cuts in recent years. Last spring, city workers struggled to keep the grass cut, with two dozen fewer public works employees dedicated to the task. However, it’s now a new fiscal year, and a new administration under Mayor Levar Stoney.

"When we are behind and have a backlog, we own it. It's up to us to make sure we get back on track," said Sharon North, the Richmond Department of Public Works public information manager. "People are waiting, and we want to make sure that we're able to get that stuff and get it out of there."

