Nearly 300 in Richmond join lawsuit against USPS over time card manipulation

Lawyers filed a collective action complaint with about 40 plaintiffs in federal court on Monday. It claims Post Office management "required...mail carriers to work 'off the clock' without compensation in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act."

It further claims that employee time cards "have been deleted and/or altered by supervisors and management to reduce the total number of recorded hours worked and paid in a given day and/or week." All, the suit claims, to avoid the expense of overtime.

It claims management received bonuses as an incentive to keep overtime low and that the USPS has cut staffing and labor costs by $10 billion over the past decade.

This filing is actually a companion lawsuit to one filed last month in Federal court claiming the same things, except it specifically targets the Richmond main post office on Brook Road. That's where the allegations first surfaced with 21-year-old letter carrier Shekeera Greene.

"If you work hard, you want all of your money. Not some of it, all of it," Greene said in a previous interview.

She stumbled on the alleged time card tampering while filing a workers' comp claim after being injured on the job. She realized some of her clock out times had been changed.

"Who would treat their employees like that? Honestly, who would treat their employees like that?" Greene said.

It sparked an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General which, the suit says, resulted in back pay payments to 99 current and former main office mail carriers, as well as the suspension or separation of multiple supervisors, Customer Service Manager and Postmaster.

The lawsuit filed two days ago expands the scope of those who were affected by the alleged time card tampering. It includes upwards of 300 additional current and former mail carriers at more than a dozen locations throughout metro Richmond. It also calls for time cards to be examined going back three years and for workers to be paid double for any identified infractions, as provided by law.

On Your Side Investigator Eric Philips reached out to the Postal Service for comment. A spokesperson sent this statement saying:

The Postal Service does not comment on personnel matters or pending litigation and therefore cannot comment on the details of the investigation or any actions that may result from the investigation.

Shekeera Greene believes she was targeted for sparking all of this. She says she was suspended for months on claims she had thrown away mail - allegations she says were not true. She has since returned to work, though that case is still ongoing as well.

