Henrico Schools hosts job fair for teachers, staff

Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a hiring event for teachers and staff next Saturday.

The school system is searching for teachers in all content areas for the 2017 to 2018 school year, as well as counselors, librarians, psychologists, social workers, and nurses.

The job fair will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Glen Allen High School, located at 10700 Staples Mill Road, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The online registration period for the job fair has been extended through next Friday, Feb. 24, which is the day before the event. The school division is hosting the event to "talk with interested teachers and other professionals about opportunities within Virginia’s sixth-largest school division."

Click here to register to give the school system an opportunity to review your resume. Walk-ins are also welcome to attend.

Those attending are encouraged to bring several hard copies of their resumes to share with school administrators.

"In 2016, the event drew hundreds of applicants to talk with staff members from the school division’s human resources department, as well as representatives from individual schools," Henrico Schools said in a press release.

