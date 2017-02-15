Henrico man arrested in online child sex sting worked at private Christian school

A 64-year-old Henrico man arrested in a child sex sting recently was also a custodian at a private Christian school through a contractor.

Grove Christian School on Ridge Road says 64-year-old Reginal Johnson was not an employee at the school, but worked there through a janitorial contracting service, Jo-Lyn Services. A head pastor says Johnson worked part-time in the late afternoon after most students went home.

The pastor says they found out about Johnson's arrest through the news. Johnson was fired from Jo-Lynn Services after not showing up for work, according to the pastor.

The pastor also said that staff at the school were surprised and concerned over Johnson's arrest. He said Johnson's background check should have been done through Jo-Lyn Services.

The pastor said safety is a priority and they are discussing the matter with the contracting company now.

A person who answered the phone with Jo-Lyn Services did not want to comment on Johnson's employment but said the company conducts background checks for all employees.

Grove Christian School is part of Grove Avenue Baptist Church.

Johnson was one of 11 people arrested Virginia after a five-month cyber-sting operation led by the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit in partnership with the Northern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

"The individuals identified and arrested initiated communication with the undercover officers, believing that they were chatting with young teenage girls," the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Deputies posed as 13-year-old girls on social media networks. Authorities say Johnson and then 10 others all set up meetings to have sex with the girls before being arrested. According to the search warrant, they met on the social media sites Skout and KIK.

