Richmond Cycling Corps moves into location closer to students

The Richmond Cycling Corps has officially moved into a new location on Fairmount Avenue in Church Hill closer to the students the coaches serve.

The nonprofit group creates cycling teams for at-risk children. The group's founder, Craig Dodson, won $10,000 on CNN’s Heroes series last year.

"This is our seventh year of operation and that entire time we've basically been changing in the back of a van," said Matt Crane, the director of Development and Operations.

After several months of construction, Richmond Cycling Corps moved into an old supermarket at the end of last year.

The group purposely wanted to build its home base close to the students.

"What we're really here to do is hold the students accountable," Crane said. "Develop their character and be a force in their lives that may reshape behavior."

Currently, 13 students are involved in the Richmond Cycling Corps who attend Armstrong and Highland Springs high schools and Martin Luther King Jr. middle school.

The new location they use has a locker room where their bikes and jerseys -- with a "Legacy 2020" logo -- are located.

"In the year 2020 we'd like to have one of the youth in our program move into the role of program director or perhaps even executive director," Crane said.

The location also has storage and a workspace for students to do their homework, an air hockey table and video games.

Richmond Cycling Corps’ founder lives above the location so he is always there for his students.

For more information about the nonprofit, visit www.richmondcyclingcorps.org.

