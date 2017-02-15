4 people seen stealing items from Midlothian grocery store - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

4 people seen stealing items from Midlothian grocery store

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Source: Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers Source: Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police need help in finding those accused of stealing from a Midlothian grocery store.

Four people were caught on camera at Wegman's concealing items and leaving the store without paying for them.

Anyone who can identify these individuals is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

