Former Richmond K-9 passes away

Richmond police are bidding a final farewell to a retired K-9.

K-9 Niko passed away Tuesday night with his former partner, Officer Sammy Hernandez, by his side, Friends of Richmond K-9 said on Facebook.

Niko served with Richmond police from 2009 to 2016 with Officer Hernandez. He spent his year in retirement with Thomas and Erica O'Dell.

