ALDI hiring shift managers at Central VA stores

ALDI is holding a hiring event on Wednesday for shift manager positions at its Mechanicsville, Richmond and Short Pump locations.

The event is through 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at 2000 Staples Mill Road in Richmond.

The pay for a shift manager is $16 per hour.

The company does have a drug screening and performs a background check.

For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

