All lanes back open on I-295N in Henrico after two crashes

All lanes are back open on I-295 north after two crashes caused major delays on Wednesday morning.

The lanes reopened around 9 a.m. following a crash between the Chamberlayne and I-95 exits at mile marker 42 in Henrico and another near the Pole Green Road interchange at mile marker 39.

There's no word on whether anyone was injured in the crashes or whether rainy conditions contributed to the accidents.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12