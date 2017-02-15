VCU police search for robbery suspect

VCU police are warning students about a robbery that happened Tuesday night.

The robbery happened in the 900 block of North Lombardy Street around 6:34 p.m. Officers say the suspect approached the victim, pulled out a knife, and took the victim's wallet.

The suspect then ran down West Broad Street. However, police say he could still be a threat to the community, so police have increased patrols.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s. Officers say he is 6-feet-tall, weighs 190 to 200 pounds, and has facial hair. The suspect was wearing a dark skull cap, dark long sleeve shirt, and dark baggy pants.

Anyone with any information that can help solve this crime is asked to call VCU Detectives at 804-828-6409.

