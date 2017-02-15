Dominion: Power back on for Henrico residents - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dominion: Power back on for Henrico residents

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Source: Dominion Source: Dominion
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The power is back on for residents living in Henrico.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, over 900 Dominion customers were without power due to a damaged power line, according to Dominion's website.

The power came back on late Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly