2 sent to hospital after tractor-trailer crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie

Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying furniture ran off the road and into a ditch on southbound Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie.

This happened near mile marker 40, near McKenney Highway. Police say the tractor-trailer was carrying furniture.

Three people were on board. The two people recovering in the hospital were transported to a hospital in Petersburg. The driver was also injured, but refused to go to the hospital. NBC12's Allison Norlian spoke to the driver who said he experienced neck and back pain. The driver also said he had knee pain.

Police ticketed the driver for reckless driving saying he was not paying attention..

