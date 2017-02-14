Moore, George Mason complete season sweep of Spiders

Marquise Moore had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Jalen Jenkins added 17 points and eight boards, and George Mason used a big second-half run to beat Richmond 93-70 on Tuesday night.



Richmond was within 67-63 with 6:03 left, but George Mason went on a 22-2 run to take an 89-65 lead with 1:08 to play. Otis Livingston II scored nine points during the run and Moore had eight.



Livingston finished with 17 points to become the 35th player for George Mason (18-8, 8-5 Atlantic 10) to reach 1,000 career points. Jaire Grayer added 13 and Karmari Newman 12.



Moore beat the halftime buzzer with a runner in the lane to give George Mason a 41-28 lead.



T.J. Cline had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists for Richmond (15-10, 9-4). St. Christopher's product Nick Sherod added a career-high 18 points, Khwan Fore 12 and ShawnDre' Jones 10.



Richmond went on an 11-2 run, with six points from Cline, to pull to 57-52 with 11:27 left.

The Spiders return home to face cross-town rival VCU on Friday at 9:00pm.



Copyright 2017 AP/WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.