Moore, George Mason complete season sweep of Spiders

VCU jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Spiders even came to the plate, on its way to a 14-7 win over its arch rival. The Rams need to win one of their last two games to lock up the top seed in next weekend's Atlantic 10 Tournament.More >>
Lexi Thompson is the top ranked American in the world and jumped out to a one stroke lead after the first day of the Kingsmill Championships.More >>
Paul Pope keeps the scoreboard at Kingsmill running by hand. What used to be a staple at golf courses is now a dying artform.More >>
The Kickers were shutout 1-0 by amateur team FC Christos Wednesday in the second round of the US Open Cup.More >>
Olympic gold-medalist Dominique Dawes preached the importance of parenting at a summit in Richmond Wednesday.More >>
