3-year-old wakes Richmond family, saves them from fire

A family in Richmond is thanking their 3-year-old child for helping save their lives.

Ellie Thompson rushed into her parents' bedroom, alerting them that she saw a strange light flashing. What she saw ultimately led them to the fire burning through their home, off the 5000 block of Evelyn Byrd Road in the Westover Hills neighborhood.

Ellie Thompson's boundless energy often has her waking up early. However, Tuesday morning was different.

"Here's the electrical box where the fire started. And [the flames] went up the wall and into the ceiling," said Jessica Morton, Ellie’s mother.

Just before 6 a.m., Ellie rushed into her parent's room, saying she'd seen some kind of flashing light. Ellie didn't yet understand a fire was burning from the family's electrical box in the basement, up through the walls and into the kitchen. However, Morton says her daughter knew whatever she saw wasn't normal.

"Did you come in our room and say that you saw flashing lights? Where did you see the flashing lights?" asked Morton to her daughter.

"My room and Sammy's [her brother’s] room," Ellie replied.

"She was definitely the first one up and the first one to know something wasn't right," continued Morton. "Then we heard the smoke detector from the first floor."

Ellie might have seen sparks coming off of the power lines, right near the house. A neighbor says he saw some electricity currents arching around the wires.

The family rushed outside to safety. Fire crews arrived on scene a short time later.

"They know that when the smoke detector goes off, we need to get out of the house," added Morton.

Firefighters remind everyone to make sure you talk with your families about having an emergency plan in place, if a fire or any kind of dangerous situation breaks out in your home.

