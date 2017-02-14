Man charged with heroin possession after vehicle rams several cars in Henrico

A man arrested for a hit and run in Henrico's west end now faces several charges, including possession of heroin.

Timothy Wayne Richmond was charged with possession of heroin, two counts of hit and run, driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Police say a driver called around 5:24 p.m. Tuesday to report a hit-and-run near the Crunch Gym at West Broad and Glenside Drive. The driver continued to follow the white SUV which police say was driven by Richmond, who they say then struck a car at Glenside and Bethlehem Road.

Police say the second driver hit suffered minor injuries. Two off-duty officers witnessed the crash and started following the suspect.

The SUV then arrived at a red light at the intersection of Glenside Drive and Staples Mill Road, but police say instead of stopping, the SUV rammed several vehicles to try and get through the intersection. Instead, the vehicle crashed after blowing a right-front tire.

The off-duty officers and another person nearby pulled the suspect and a female passenger out of the vehicle. Richmond was arrested and both were taken to the hospital.

