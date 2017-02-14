Chesterfield approves new start times for schools

The Chesterfield County Public Schools Board has approved a new set of start times for the 2018-2019 school year.

The proposed times are:

7:35 a.m.-2:05 p.m.: Middle schools (with the exception of Tomahawk Creek Middle)

7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m.: Bensley, Bon Air, Crenshaw, Clover Hill, Jacobs Road and Wells elementary schools

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: All high schools, Tomahawk Creek Middle and Alberta Smith, Chalkley, Grange Hall, Matoaca and Salem Church elementary schools

9:25 a.m.-3:55 p.m.: All remaining elementary schools

Chesterfield schools say the current high school schedule does not align with medical research.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Centers for Disease Control all suggest high school starting times should be later than the 7:25 a.m. schedule in Chesterfield County," the school system said in a news release.

