Suspect arrested in deadly Richmond stabbing; victim identified

Richmond police have arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex in the city's south side.

The suspect was identified as Devell L. Carson, 36, of the 2400 block of Whitcomb Street.

Officers received a call for a stabbing around 6:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Clarkson Road at the Southwood Apartments.

When police arrived on the scene, they quickly found 40-year-old David Jones lying in a breezeway of an apartment building. Jones suffered a life-threatening stab wound to the chest and was transported to Chippenham Hospital. He died at the hospital around 9:36 p.m.

Witnesses told officers a fight broke out with Carson, who was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Jones' death marks Richmond's 11th homicide in 2017.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

