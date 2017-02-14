Henrico appoints interim supervisor following death of Glover

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors has appointed Harvey Hinson as interim supervisor after the death of Chairman Richard "Dick" Glover earlier this month.

Hinson served as deputy county manager for Henrico from 1992 until his retirement in 2007. He will serve as interim supervisor until Brookland elects someone to the position in the next general election on Nov. 7.

The Board of Supervisors has elected Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia S. O’Bannon to serve as chairman. Fairfield District Supervisor Frank J. Thornton will serve as vice chairman.

