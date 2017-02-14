Acts of Kindness: Stranger gives local Teacher of the Year $2.3K

Rahoma Sims is dedicated to her third grade students at Overby Sheppard Elementary, a Title 1 school where many of the families are considered low income. Ms. Sims says her students walk into the classroom everyday full of life and ready to learn.

Students have spent weeks preparing for their annual Black History Month Program, but it won’t be held in their school building. Sims says they don’t have the basic audio equipment to put on a production.

She went on Facebook to request donations for microphones, speakers, etc. A stranger who grew up in that school district saw the post and decided to surprise the teacher and students with an Act Of Kindness worth thousands of dollars.

