One year later, no arrests in case of woman found shot in Spotsylvania

Over a year after her death, the family of Heather Ciccone is still waiting for justice.

On Monday, the family released balloons to celebrate what would have been Ciccone's 23rd birthday. Ciccone was 21 years old when she was found dead inside of a car in Spotsylvania on Dec. 7, 2015. She had been fatally shot in the back of the head.

No arrests have been made in the case, but the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says the case is still active. If you have any information that can help, call Spotsylvania Crime Solvers at 1-800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12