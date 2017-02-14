One year later, no arrests in case of woman found shot in Spotsylvania

Virginia State Police say they have terminated the Amber Alert for missing girl Chloe Johnson, though the child and her mother are still missing.More >>
Lead could be present in your child's drinking water and, currently, there's no requirement to test lead levels in public schools.More >>
The Virginia Department of Transportation says a tractor trailer crash is causing delays on Route 288 in both directions on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The New Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 73-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday and has medical issues has been found.More >>
The parents of a four-year-old boy, killed at a child care provider's home, have a heartbreaking message for other families: keep your weapons secure, especially when children are inside the home.More >>
