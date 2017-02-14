Former Acting Manager of Petersburg offered $20K severance package

NBC 12 has learned Petersburg’s former acting city manager received a $20,000 severance package when she departed last month -- in spite of the city's huge budget shortfall.

In March, Dironna Belton assumed the role of acting city manager following the firing of William Johnson.

Belton received a pay increase to assume the position, bringing her monthly take home pay to nearly $11,000.

When the Robert Bobb Group came in to help turn the city around, Belton was let go from her city manager position and moved back to her original job at the city's transportation department.



A few weeks later, she parted ways with Petersburg with an extra $20,000.

