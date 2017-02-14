Victim identified, man charged in Mosby Court homicide

One man is in jail after a deadly shooting in Mosby Court on Monday.

Police have identified the victim as 24-year old Donyell Patillo. Patillo died after a second reported shooting in the 1900 block of Raven Street.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Keon McDonald. He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, but police say additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

