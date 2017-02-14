Armed suspect caught after fleeing near Hopkins Elementary School

Police say they have a suspect in custody after a pursuit that lead them to the area of Meadowbrook High School and Hopkins Elementary.

The pursuit involved a vehicle with a driver and a reportedly armed passenger in the area of the high school around 1:10 p.m. Police say they caught the driver, but the passenger ran off.

Police alerted the schools to the search. Officers later caught the passenger and recovered a weapon.

The pursuit remains under investigation. No word on what charges the two people face at this time.

