State returns may be delayed this tax season

If you have submitted your tax return but have not received your state refund, there could be a reason for that.

The Virginia Department of Taxation says some state returns are being delayed due to heightened steps to prevent fraud.

Wednesday is the day many tax filers claiming federal credit exemptions may finally begin to see their money, but your Virginia tax refund may take a little longer.

"The state is sending people re-certification letters, which is interesting," said Ashtart Folley-Regusters with Liberty Tax Services. "They'll say we also need you to re-send your W2s. People will come in and bring us the letters. Even though we send everything, they need it again."

The state sometimes returns are coming in without W2s. Meantime, state leaders are taking extra steps to verify your identity before you get your refund. The average wait time is an extra week over last year - no matter if you filed electronically or by mail.

That's on top of delays happening at the federal level.

"Especially if you have child tax credits or Earned Income Credits or American Opportunity [Tax] Credits, education credits coming back. Every credit is delayed until Feb. 15. Every credit. We've had people apply in January, and we still have to wait until Feb. 15 for everybody," Folley-Regusters said.

She says another factor could be coming into play: do-it-yourself tax services, where many folks are going online to submit their taxes.

"It's that kind of one-on-one interface, without someone in the middle that's trained in taxes, so you could claim whoever you want," she suggested.

The good side of it all is not everyone in Virginia is seeing delays. Some are actually getting their refunds early. Time will tell if you're the one having to wait it out.

"It's good for them, I guess, because they can have things accurate so they don't have to come back to you later and say, ‘oh, you have to pay back this money that we gave you’…[but] When you’re right there and you need money, it’s like, ‘Well, can I just get my money?'" Folley-Regusters said.

The deadline to file your federal taxes is April 18. However the deadline to file your state taxes is May 1. If you've already filed and want to check your state refund status, you can do it here: https://www.individual.tax.virginia.gov/VTOL/IndRefundStatus.seam

